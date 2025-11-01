WATCH TV LIVE

Temple Stampede in India Leaves at Least 9 Dead

Saturday, 01 November 2025 10:23 AM EDT

A stampede at a temple in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh killed at least nine people early Saturday, government officials said, with several injured.

The stampede occurred as worshippers crowded into the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in the city of Srikakulam, on Ekadashi, a day Hindus consider auspicious, said Pawan Kalyan, the state's deputy chief minister.

"An inquiry will be conducted into the tragic incident," Kalyan said in a statement, adding that the temple was run by private individuals. He put the death toll at nine.

As many as 25,000 devotees crowded into the temple, which can accommodate only about 2,000, leading to the crush, state minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy added, while district officials have been told to provide the injured with medical help.

A total of 18 injuries have been reported so far, the collector and magistrate of Srikakulam district Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said, while two critically injured patients have been moved to a tertiary care hospital for treatment.

The government will pay compensation of $2,300 to the families of the dead, and $570 to the injured, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


