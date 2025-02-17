WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: illegal | alien | criminals | asylum | act | biden administration

GOP Rep Introduces Proposal to End Asylum for Criminals

By    |   Monday, 17 February 2025 06:29 PM EST

Rep. Mark Harris, R-N.C., introduced on Thursday the "No Asylum for Criminals Act," which would bar any alien with a felony or misdemeanor conviction from seeking asylum, except in cases where the crime is a political offense committed outside the U.S., as determined by the secretary of Homeland Security.

"After the Biden administration abused the law to intentionally let illegal aliens in our country, it's clear we need to strengthen asylum law," Harris said. "Allowing convicted felons to enter the U.S. not only risks the safety of American citizens, but it also risks the safety of other asylum seekers and adds to the backlog of claims. That's why I introduced the No Asylum for Criminals Act to end the abuse of our asylum laws and restore integrity of our immigration system. We must send a clear message: America is not a refuge for the world's violent criminals."

According to The Center Square, the bill's cosponsors include Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Randy Weber and Keith Self, R-Texas, Nancy Mace, R-S.C., Barry Moore, R-Ala., Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind., and Andy Ogles, R-Tenn.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Mark Harris, R-N.C., introduced on Thursday the "No Asylum for Criminals Act," which would bar any alien with a felony or misdemeanor conviction from seeking asylum, except in cases where the crime is a political offense committed outside the U.S.
illegal, alien, criminals, asylum, act, biden administration
182
2025-29-17
Monday, 17 February 2025 06:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved