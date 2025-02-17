GOP Rep Introduces Proposal to End Asylum for Criminals

Rep. Mark Harris, R-N.C., introduced on Thursday the "No Asylum for Criminals Act," which would bar any alien with a felony or misdemeanor conviction from seeking asylum, except in cases where the crime is a political offense committed outside the U.S., as determined by the secretary of Homeland Security.

"After the Biden administration abused the law to intentionally let illegal aliens in our country, it's clear we need to strengthen asylum law," Harris said. "Allowing convicted felons to enter the U.S. not only risks the safety of American citizens, but it also risks the safety of other asylum seekers and adds to the backlog of claims. That's why I introduced the No Asylum for Criminals Act to end the abuse of our asylum laws and restore integrity of our immigration system. We must send a clear message: America is not a refuge for the world's violent criminals."

According to The Center Square, the bill's cosponsors include Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Randy Weber and Keith Self, R-Texas, Nancy Mace, R-S.C., Barry Moore, R-Ala., Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind., and Andy Ogles, R-Tenn.