IDF Strikes Terrorist Threats Amid Ongoing Ceasefires

After almost a year and a half of war, a deceptive quiet has settled over the Israeli home front in recent weeks, as ceasefires have largely ended the incessant attacks on Israeli civilians.

However, the Israeli military has been far from idle during this time, earning the country’s much-needed respite through constant vigilance and rigorous, aggressive enforcement of the ceasefires, and precautionary measures against terrorism.

At the moment, the most active front is the one closest to home – in Samaria, the northern part of the West Bank.

Israeli security forces’ large-scale counter-terror operation in several towns has continued unabated. On Tuesday, the forces eliminated two terrorists and arrested 10 others, including a senior leader, during a firefight in Jenin.

According to Israel Defense Forces, the fire exchange erupted when the Israel Police’s elite “Yamam” commando “encountered several armed terrorists who had barricaded themselves inside a structure in Jenin.”

Among those arrested was Liwaa Jaaz, a senior operative in the terror network around Jenin. The IDF said the forces “also located and destroyed two vehicles loaded with weapons intended for use in terror attacks.”

There have been several incidents of stone-throwing terror attacks in recent days. On Monday, an Israeli toddler was lightly wounded by shards when a stone shattered the windshield of a car near the town of Huwara.

On the other side, there have been several instances of extremist settlers setting fires to the cars of Palestinians.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, the situation has been highly tense despite ongoing negotiations to extend the ceasefire.

The IDF has disrupted numerous attempts by the Hamas terror group to prepare for a potential resumption of the fighting, including laying booby traps near Israeli forces or observing them and smuggling attempts by drones.

On Monday, the IDF struck a terror cell that operated “near IDF troops in the area of Shejaiya and [attempted] to plant explosive devices in the ground.”

Three additional terrorists were struck in a similar incident on Monday. In the evening, the IDF identified and monitored a drone that crossed from Israel into southern Gaza. Once suspects approached to retrieve it, both the drone and the terrorists were eliminated by Israeli military forces.

The following day, the IDF eliminated terrorists “engaged in suspicious activity posing a threat to IDF troops,” and also struck another terrorist surveilling and gathering intelligence about IDF soldiers in southern Gaza.

In Lebanon, the IDF continues to launch strikes whenever Hezbollah attempts to rearm, recover weapons or rebuild its infrastructure.

Also on Tuesday, an Israeli airstrike killed Hassan Abbas Ez-Eldin, the head of Hezbollah’s aerial array in the “Bader” regional unit, the IDF reported.

Abbas was said to have been a “significant source of knowledge” in his field and led rebuilding efforts, including attempts to “rearm itself with new weapons that pose a direct threat to Israeli aircraft,” according to the IDF.

Israeli troops detected and targeted multiple Hezbollah sites storing weapons and rocket launchers.

“The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will prevent any attempt of Hezbollah to reestablish and rebuild itself,” the military stated.

In Syria, the IDF still holds a buffer zone along the Golan Heights frontier and continues to degrade the country’s military equipment.

On Tuesday morning, the IDF announced it had struck “radars and detection assets used for constructing aerial intelligence assessments in southern Syria” overnight.

“In addition, command positions and military sites containing weapons and military equipment belonging to the Syrian Regime in southern Syria were struck,” the IDF said, adding that they had posed a threat to Israel and were targeted in order to “eliminate future threats.”

