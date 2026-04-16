Senate Clears Path for Mining in Minnesota

The Senate on Thursday narrowly passed legislation to roll back Biden-era protections on a wilderness area in Minnesota, sending the measure to President Donald Trump's desk for his signature.

According to The Hill, lawmakers voted 50-49 to overturn a move by the Biden administration that blocked mining near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness — a decision Republicans have dismissed as federal overreach that stifles domestic resource development.

The House has already approved the measure, and Trump is expected to sign it.

Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, sided with Democrats in opposing the repeal, while Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., did not vote.

The Boundary Waters region, in northeastern Minnesota, is known for its vast forest and network of lakes that draw outdoor enthusiasts for boating, fishing and hiking.

Twin Metals, a mining company, had sought to operate in the area but was blocked by the Biden administration in 2023.

Republicans advanced the repeal using the Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to undo regulations finalized within the previous 60 legislative days.

While the mining restrictions were issued outside that window, Republicans argue they qualify for repeal because they were not formally submitted to Congress until the Trump administration, according to a press release from House sponsor Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn.

The Trump administration last week also moved to scale back rules governing the disposal of coal ash, another sign of its broader effort to ease environmental restrictions tied to energy production.

The Environmental Protection Agency proposed loosening standards for groundwater monitoring and protection at some coal ash sites, while also rolling back requirements that entire coal plant properties be cleaned up instead of only the areas where ash was dumped.

The proposal would also make it easier for coal ash to be reused for other purposes.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said the proposal reflects the agency's "commitment to restoring American energy dominance, strengthening cooperative federalism, and accommodating unique circumstances at certain [coal] facilities."

Coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal, can contain hazardous heavy metals including mercury, lead, and cobalt. If it is not stored properly, it can seep into groundwater.

Many coal plants are near rivers and other waterways, where ash disposal sites can pose contamination risks.

Critics of the proposal warn that giving states and other regulators more authority to grant exemptions from national standards could allow companies to leave coal ash in contact with groundwater.