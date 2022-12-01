Police Unsure If University of Idaho Students Targeted

Despite previous statements, Idaho law enforcement officials said this week they have not confirmed if the four University of Idaho students who were killed last month were specifically targeted.

The Moscow Police Department said in a press release shortly after the crime was discovered that "based on information from the preliminary investigation, investigators believe this was an isolated, targeted attack and there is no imminent threat to the community at large."

However, the department released a statement on Tuesday saying: "Detectives do not currently know if the residence or any occupants were specifically targeted but continue to investigate," and said that the previous statement was a "miscommunication."

Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson said in a recent interview that "targeted … perhaps isn't the best word to use."

"The bottom line is that whoever is responsible for this is still at large," Thompson said. "That can't be changed. My understanding is that investigators believe that whoever is responsible was specifically looking at this particular residence. But that's all that they can offer at this point."