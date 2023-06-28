Accused Idaho Killer Kohberger Could Face Firing Squad

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaying four University of Idaho students in 2022, and death by firing squad could be an option if a jury finds him guilty, reported Fox9.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little in April signed a law that takes effect July 1 making the firing squad an option for execution if lethal injection drugs can't be obtained.

"[I]t is important to point out that fulfilling justice can and must be done by minimizing stress on corrections personnel," Little wrote.

"For the people on death row, a jury convicted them of their crimes, and they were lawfully sentenced to death. It is the responsibility of the state of Idaho to follow the law and ensure that lawful criminal sentences are carried out," he added.

Idaho allows executions by lethal injection. But in recent months, prison officials have been unable to obtain the necessary chemicals, causing one planned execution to be repeatedly postponed.

On July 1, death by firing squad will become an approved secondary method of execution under a law passed by the Legislature earlier this year, though the method is likely to be challenged in federal court.

Prosecutors on June 26 in a filing served their written notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Kohberger, who police say stabbed four Idaho students to death in an off-campus rental home in November.

The filing gave five "aggravating circumstances" in Idaho law for seeking the death penalty, saying the killings were "especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity."

The killings also showed "utter disregard for human life" and took place in commission of another crime while the suspect "acted with reckless indifference to human life," according to the filing.

The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four murdered students, said they were "grateful that the prosecutor's office is pursuing the death penalty. There is no one more deserving than the defendant in this case.

"We continue to pray for all the victims' families and appreciate all the support we have received," they said in a statement, according to the Idaho Statesman.