Army Officer Penalized for Expressing Anti-LGBTQ+ Religious Views

An Idaho Army National Guard officer is under fire for expressing his religious beliefs on social media, leading to his removal from command and a heated debate over First Amendment rights within the military, The Daily Signal reported.

The officer, who was also running for political office in a private capacity, made several posts in 2023 opposing what he described as harmful LGBTQ+ ideologies, including criticism of drag events involving children and statements against gender-affirming medical procedures for minors.

A subordinate who identifies as homosexual filed a formal complaint, alleging the officer's public statements created a hostile work environment. The complaint cited the posts as evidence of the officer's anti-LGBTQ+ stance, leading to an unsafe, discriminatory atmosphere. The subordinate also expressed concerns for his and his family's safety, citing the officer's alleged extremist ties.

As a result of this complaint, the Idaho Army National Guard took swift action, removing the officer from his command position. According to Liberty Counsel, a legal organization representing the officer, he was then pressured to resign without the benefit of legal counsel or proper notice. The officer initially complied but later rescinded his resignation after seeking legal assistance, Newsmax host Todd Starnes reported.

Counsel claims the officer's First Amendment rights to free speech and religious expression were violated. They argue his statements were made personally, outside military duties, and based on his deep Christian beliefs. Despite this, the officer is under military investigation, raising concerns about religious and political speech in the armed forces.

Mat Staver, Founder and Chair of Liberty Counsel, has called on Idaho GOP Gov. Brad Little to intervene, urging him to ensure that the Idaho Army National Guard respects the legal rights of its personnel. Staver contends that the complaint against the officer is frivolous and that the disciplinary actions taken against him are unjust.

Daniel Schmid, Liberty Counsel's Associate Vice President of Legal Affairs, criticized the military's handling of the situation during a recent appearance on the program "Washington Watch." Schmid revealed that the officer was told to resign or face severe consequences, which he believes demonstrates a troubling disregard for the legal rights of service members.

Schmid also linked this case to broader concerns about how the military has dealt with religious individuals, referencing the treatment of service members during the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine mandate controversies. He argued that the military's actions reflect a broader trend of targeting individuals with conservative or religious views, suggesting that there is an effort to "purge" such individuals from the ranks.

"[T]hese are our heroes. These are the ones who signed up to defend us. And they're entitled to the same protections that you and I are. And we should make sure that they receive them," Schmid said.