ICE Arrests Illegal Driving Rig With N.Y. License for 'No Name Given'

Federal agents have arrested an illegal alien caught driving an 18-wheeler in Oklahoma with a New York commercial driver's license issued to "No Name Given Anmol," the Department of Homeland Security said Friday.

DHS said the case shows how state licensing failures are putting unqualified and illegal truck drivers on the nation's roads.

"Allowing illegal aliens to obtain commercial driver's licenses to operate 18-wheelers and transport hazardous materials on America's roads is reckless and incredibly dangerous to public safety," said Tricia McLaughlin, DHS assistant secretary for public affairs.

She credited the 287(g) enforcement partnership between Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for Anmol "no longer posing a threat to drivers."

On Sept. 23, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol stopped Anmol Anmol for an inspection at a truck scale on Interstate 40.

Record checks revealed the driver, who is originally from India, had entered the U.S. illegally in 2023 and was released into the country under the Biden administration.

ICE agents arrested him and placed him into removal proceedings.

Officials said Anmol was carrying a New York-issued CDL under the name "No Name Given Anmol," a glaring example of how the state has been granting licenses without even recording applicants' full legal names.

This is not the first time an illegal alien truck driver has allegedly put lives in danger.

Just last month, ICE reported the arrest of an illegal alien in California after a multi-vehicle crash while behind the wheel of a semitruck. The crash left his 5-year-old daughter with critical, life-altering injuries.

In August, ICE issued a detainer for Harjinder Singh, an illegal alien accused of three counts of vehicular homicide while driving a semitruck in Florida.

"These tragedies are preventable," McLaughlin said.

"DHS is working with our state and local partners to get illegal alien truck drivers who often don't know basic traffic laws off our highways."

The Oklahoma arrest was part of a three-day enforcement sweep along I-40 targeting threats to public safety.

DHS said more operations are planned as part of its national effort to stop illegal alien drivers from operating massive rigs that can cause catastrophic damage.

Federal officials stressed that these enforcement actions are not about politics but about saving lives.

"Every day, DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities from another senseless tragedy," the department said.