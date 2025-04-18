WATCH TV LIVE

Local Police Vie to Help ICE Find Criminal Aliens

Friday, 18 April 2025 03:51 PM EDT

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is getting a lot more support from local law enforcement departments around the country than it did under the Biden administration.

CBS News reported that local law enforcement agencies are signing on to the cooperative program. Three times as many such agencies are involved than there were just before President Donald Trump took the oath of office for his second term in January.

There are 456 active cooperative agreements in place, with 63 other requests from local departments under review.

Trump made illegal immigration and crimes committed by illegal aliens in America a focal point of his campaign. Groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union vocally opposed to Trump's position. A majority of American voters saw things differently.

Immediately after Trump took office, ICE began notifying local departments of the potential to help. The program used to establish the cooperative agreements is referred to as 287(g), based on the section of the Immigration and Nationality Act that allows the federal government to authorize state and local departments to handle some aspects of immigration and security enforcement.

ICE says the program is intended to be used only to target people who are a danger to the United States, "to deport removable aliens involved in gang activity, violent crimes, human smuggling, organized crime, sex offenses, drug smuggling, money laundering and many other crimes."

