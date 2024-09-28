ICE: 13,000 Migrants Convicted of Murder Living Freely in US

More than 13,000 illegal immigrants convicted of murder, either in the United States or abroad, are currently living freely in the United States, according Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

On Friday ICE revealed that 435,719 illegal immigrants who have been convicted of crimes have not been detained because several local municipalities refuse to cooperate with the agency.

"Some jurisdictions have reduced their cooperation with ICE, to include refusal to honor ICE detainer requests, even for noncitizens who have been convicted of serious felonies and pose an ongoing threat to public safety," Acting ICE Director P.J. Lechleitner wrote in a letter dated Sept. 25 to Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas.

Among those criminals who are now living outside of detention centers with criminal convictions are 13,000 for homicide, 16,000 for sexual assault, 56,000 for drug charges, and 65,000 for assault.

During a campaign stop in Michigan on Friday, former President Donald Trump turned the newly revealed data against Vice President Kamala Harris and blamed the current administration for the chaos at the U.S. southern border.

"I can finally look at them and say ‘I told you so to the fake news,'" Trump said. "These are hard, tough, vicious criminals that are free to roam in our country."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data indicate more than 7 million illegal border crossers have been apprehended on the U.S. southern border since Biden took office.