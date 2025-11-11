ICE Arrests Fugitive Murderer Freed Under Biden

The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has arrested a Moldovan national convicted of a 2013 murder in her home country.

Officials said the fugitive, identified as Victoria Sorocean, was taken into custody Nov. 4 in Los Angeles.

Sorocean, an illegal immigrant, had been wanted by Moldovan authorities for a premeditated murder described as committed with "exceptional cruelty."

According to DHS, she was previously released into the United States under the Biden administration.

"It shocks the conscience that the Biden administration released into America a cruel, violent illegal alien who tortured a human being, beat them with an electrical cable and a stick, and then threw her victim from a ninth-floor window," DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said.

"These are the types of barbaric criminal illegal aliens ICE is targeting every single day.

"Seventy percent of all ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. This does not even include foreign fugitives like this convicted murderer.

"Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, the world's criminals are no longer welcome in the U.S."

According to Moldovan court records, Sorocean and an accomplice were convicted of murder in the death of a victim in an apartment in Chisinau, Moldova's capital.

Investigators said the pair beat the person with a stick and electrical cable before throwing the victim from a ninth-floor window.

Sorocean was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the crime.

ICE said she remains in federal custody pending removal proceedings and coordination with Moldovan authorities.