White House Chides AOC After New Call to Scrap ICE

By    |   Wednesday, 28 May 2025 11:43 AM EDT

The White House fired back at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who again called for the abolishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"I believe that ICE, an agency that was just formed in 2003 during the Patriot Act era, is a rogue agency that should not exist," Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a campaign email Monday

Her email slammed critics who are calling her "extreme" as she potentially gears up to be a leading Democrat presidential primary candidate in 2028.

"AOC, Democrat Party leader, calls for abolishing ICE; meanwhile, the brave men and women of ICE get dangerous criminal illegal immigrants off our streets and protect American citizens: Why does AOC want to stop that?" White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson wrote in a statement in a memo.

Ocasio-Cortez has had notorious congressional run-ins and media spats with Tom Homan, border czar for President Donald Trump.

Homan called her the "dumbest congresswoman ever" and questioned if she might be complicit in criminal conspiracy in seeking to educated illegals on how to evade arrest by U.S. and local law enforcement, including ICE.

"Where is the congresswoman's concern for her fellow New Yorkers who have been brutally killed, maimed, and raped by criminal illegal immigrants allowed to roam free due to New York's so-called 'sanctuary' policies?" the White House memo added, listing crimes committed by illegals who were taken off the New York City streets by ICE.

