Florida Preps for Rare November Hurricane Amid Grueling Recovery From Ian

A rare November hurricane is aimed at Florida's east coast, and Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis urged residents Monday to take precautions.

Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday into early Thursday, the National Hurricane Center reported Monday.

The last hurricane to strike the U.S. in November was Hurricane Kate in 1985, CNN noted.

"While this storm does not, at this time, appear that it will become much stronger, I urge all Floridians to be prepared and to listen to announcements from local emergency management officials," DeSantis wrote in a press release Monday.

"We will continue to monitor the trajectory and strength of this storm as it moves toward Florida."

DeSantis said residents should prepare for an increased risk of coastal flooding, heavy winds, rain, rip currents, and beach erosion."

According to the NHC, a hurricane watch is in effect along Florida's east coast from the Volusia/Brevard county line to Hallandale Beach — extending from just north of Miami to the Space Coast and includes Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Cape Canaveral, and Melbourne.

The storm could bring heavy rain and damaging winds this week — with rainfall predictions ranging between 2 and 4 inches, but possibly exceeding 6 inches in some areas, according to CNN.

Hurricane Ian hit Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm on the west coast of the Florida peninsula.

The storm killed at least 120 people in Florida, destroyed homes, and leveled small communities, leaving thousands of residents without power or running water for days.

