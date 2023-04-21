Report: Feds Consider 4 Charges Against Hunter Biden

Federal prosecutors have considered four possible charges against Hunter Biden, including two misdemeanor counts for failure to file taxes, one felony count of tax evasion, and a felony count related to a gun purchase, according to two sources familiar with the matter who spoke with NBC News.

Two officials in the FBI also told NBC News there is "growing frustration" at the agency over the fact that investigators completed their inquiry about a year ago.

David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney in Delaware overseeing the criminal case into Hunter Biden, is set to meet with Biden's lawyers and at least one senior career official from Justice Department headquarters next week, according to CNN.

The report came two days after the Washington Post said an IRS official sent a letter to Congress alleging that politics are influencing the federal investigation into Biden, son of President Joe Biden.

Mark Lytle, the attorney for the IRS whistleblower, wrote to lawmakers Wednesday that his client has information about a "failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition" of a criminal investigation related to Hunter Biden's taxes and whether he made a false statement in connection with a gun purchase.

"Despite serious risks of retaliation, my client is offering to provide you with information necessary to exercise your constitutional oversight function and wishes to make the disclosures in a nonpartisan manner to the leadership of the relevant committees on both sides of the political aisle," Lytle said in a letter, obtained by The Associated Press, that was sent to the chairmen and ranking members of several House and Senate committees.

