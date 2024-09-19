Judge Delays Hunter Biden Sentencing

The judge presiding over Hunter Biden's sentencing on three felony gun charges this week agreed to delay his sentencing to Dec. 4, The Hill reported.

Biden, son of President Joe Biden, was convicted in June on charges of lying about his use of illegal narcotics while purchasing a firearm in 2018. Hunter Biden's attorney requested that the judge delay his sentencing in this case because the original date of Nov. 13 overlapped with Hunter Biden's other ongoing legal issues.

The judge granted that request on Thursday, setting a new date three weeks after the original.

Hunter Biden also faces sentencing in California on tax-related charges after he pleaded guilty just before his second criminal trial of the year was set to begin. His sentencing hearing in that matter is set for Dec. 16.

His attorney, Abbe Lowell, argued in a court filing that the two sentencing hearings should occur in the same month since many of the people set to testify or submit letters of support for Biden will do so at both hearings, making it more efficient.