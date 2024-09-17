Hunter Biden Seeks to Push Back Gun Sentencing

Attorneys for Hunter Biden filed a motion Tuesday in an effort to push back sentencing on the three felony counts the first son of President Joe Biden was found guilty of in June in his criminal gun case.

Hunter Biden is set for sentencing on Nov. 13, pending a judge’s ruling on the motion. His attorneys are asking that sentencing be moved back to late November or early December, according to the filing.

Biden’s attorneys cited “overlap” with sentencing in his tax case and a separate civil matter, writing, “it will be even harder for Mr. Biden’s lead trial counsel to be in person in court on November 13 because he must attend a pre-trial conference in Los Angeles in one of Mr. Biden’s civil matters on November 12, 2024.”

Lead attorney Abbe Lowell added, “Such a postponement will accommodate both counsel and those working with counsel to prepare the necessary pre-sentencing materials and memoranda, and to allow lead counsel to participate at the hearing.”

Prosecutors are not amenable to the change.

“We oppose. We don’t think a continuance is appropriate,” Senior Assistant Special Counsel Derek Hines wrote in an email to Biden’s attorneys, The Hill reported.

Hunter Biden is scheduled for sentencing in Los Angeles on Dec. 16 after his surprise guilty plea earlier this month in the tax case. In that case, the Justice Department accused Biden of a scheme to avoid paying at least $1.4 million in taxes.

Hunter Biden was convicted June 11 of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018. Prosecutors said he lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys asked a judge to vacate the gun conviction on Sept. 3, two days before he pled guilty on tax evasion charges, but were denied.