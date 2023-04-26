Hunter Biden's Lawyers Meet With DOJ Officials

Hunter Biden's lawyers have reportedly met with President Joe Biden's Justice Department officials Wednesday, according to reports.

The lawyers were spotted at the DOJ's tax division headquarters.

The Wall Street Journal had broken the news of the planned meeting last week, which was requested by Hunter Biden to get an update on the investigation.

U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a Republican, is leading an investigation into whether to seek an indictment of the president's son, which has been underway since 2018.

Last week it was reported an IRS whistleblower is claiming the Biden DOJ is mishandling the investigation, but reports have said this requested meeting for an update is unrelated to the whistleblower revelations.

Other reports have indicated Hunter Biden potentialy faces two misdemeanor tax filing charges, a felony tax evasion charge, and a potential false statement charge for allegedly lying on a gun application.