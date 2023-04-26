×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hunter biden | lawyers | doj | tax | investigation

Hunter Biden's Lawyers Meet With DOJ Officials

By    |   Wednesday, 26 April 2023 05:29 PM EDT

Hunter Biden's lawyers have reportedly met with President Joe Biden's Justice Department officials Wednesday, according to reports.

The lawyers were spotted at the DOJ's tax division headquarters.

The Wall Street Journal had broken the news of the planned meeting last week, which was requested by Hunter Biden to get an update on the investigation.

U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a Republican, is leading an investigation into whether to seek an indictment of the president's son, which has been underway since 2018.

Last week it was reported an IRS whistleblower is claiming the Biden DOJ is mishandling the investigation, but reports have said this requested meeting for an update is unrelated to the whistleblower revelations.

Other reports have indicated Hunter Biden potentialy faces two misdemeanor tax filing charges, a felony tax evasion charge, and a potential false statement charge for allegedly lying on a gun application.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Hunter Biden's lawyers have reportedly met with President Joe Biden's Justice Department officials Wednesday, according to reports.The lawyers were spotted at the DOJ's tax division headquarters.
hunter biden, lawyers, doj, tax, investigation
145
2023-29-26
Wednesday, 26 April 2023 05:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved