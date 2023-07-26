RNC: President Biden Has 'Lot of Explaining to Do'

The Republican National Committee came out after "chaos" in Delaware on Wednesday, denouncing President Joe Biden's Justice Department "sweetheart plea deal" for his son Hunter and hailing the federal judge's rejection of it.

"There was a sweetheart plea deal for Hunter Biden," the RNC's official Twitter account tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "Then there wasn't one. Then there was a more limited plea deal. Then there wasn't one again."

The RNC, the national elections arm of Biden's opposition party, added, "The chaos in Delaware reaffirms two things:

1) The IRS whistleblowers — whose stories have never changed — are credible and their allegations should be taken seriously. 2) Joe Biden has a lot of explaining to do."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tried to distance father from son.

"Now, I know many people have been following the news in Delaware today ... and we're going to have a lot of questions. And so here's what I'll say at the top before I turn it over to my colleague, the admiral: Hunter Biden is a private citizen and this was a personal matter for him," Jean-Pierre said during Wednesday's daily press briefing. "As we have said, the president, the first lady, they love their son and they support him as he continues to rebuild his life.

"This case was handled independently, as all of you know, by the Justice Department under the leadership of a prosecutor appointed by the former president, President [Donald] Trump. So for anything further, as you know — and we've been very consistent from here — I'd refer you to the Department of Justice and to Hunter's representatives, who is his legal team, obviously, who can address any of your questions."

The RNC rejected the attempt to deflect from allegations of the Biden family "influence-peddling scheme."

"The Biden administration's claim today that this is a 'personal matter' for Hunter does not fly given the ever-growing evidence — including text messages, emails, photos, visitor logs, and on-the-record accounts — indicating that Joe Biden not only knew about, but was also involved in, his family's alleged multi-million dollar influence-peddling scheme," the RNC tweet added.

"It also does not fly after Biden's repeated lies about Hunter's laptop, about whether he spoke with Hunter about business, and about his family's dealings with Chinese entities.

"This was never just about Hunter, but about Joe Biden."