Experts: Hunter Biden Could Face Prison for Breaking Foreign Lobbying Law

As pressures mount of a federal investigation entering a "critical stage," experts say Hunter Biden could face prison time after failing to register as a foreign agent amid years of overseas dealings, according to the New York Post.

The Post's report indicates that Biden never registered under the federal Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

The law, dating back to 1938, mandates that individuals who act as "an agent, representative, employee, or servant ... at the order, request, or under the direction or control of a 'foreign principal,'" must register with the U.S. government. Failure to do so is punishable by up to five years in federal prison, along with a $250,000 fine.

"Foreign principal" holds a broad definition that can include government officials, political organizations, foreign corporations, influential private interests and more.

"The recent disclosures of additional foreign contacts has only strengthened what was already a strong case. Indeed, in the last few weeks, the compelling basis for a FARA charge has becomes unassailable and undeniable," George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley said of Biden's dealings.

"The influence peddling schemes directly reference the president and [Joe Biden] is repeatedly cited as a possible recipient of funds," Turley added.

Hunter Biden's overseas dealings are part of an ongoing investigation waged on behalf of the Department of Justice. Originally, the inquiry began in 2018 as a tax probe, but it has since expanded considerably after revelations of an abandoned laptop exposed ties comingling Hunter Biden with the current commander in chief.

While the probe contains potential lobbying laws and money laundering violations, insiders note that Biden could receive a "generous" plea deal. Still, House Republicans have pledged to conduct their own investigation should they win a majority in the midterms.

"Unless the person indicted is a Republican, FARA has historically been a difficult law to prosecute and obtain a conviction for," Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., told The Post. "I have always been suspicious that the criminal investigation of Hunter Biden is another example of the unequal application of justice, with Democrats and their elite allies getting kid glove treatment. My concern is that DOJ will indict Hunter on watered-down charges, and then enter into a plea agreement that includes sealing the records on the case. That would be a travesty, because it would deny the American people of knowing the truth and full extent of Biden family corruption."