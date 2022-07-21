Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Hunter Biden 'Left a Trail' of Evidence for DOJ Investigators

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., doesn't play the "if" game when it comes to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) possibly indicting Hunter Biden in the not-too-distant future, while the agency investigates a "litany" of federal charges.

For the Kentucky Republican, it's more of a case of "when" Hunter Biden gets indicted.

"This guy is in a lot of trouble, and the Department of Justice doesn't know what to do," Comer told Newsmax Thursday evening, while appearing on "Spicer & Co." with co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

The various charges that have been reported, says Comer, "are the least of Hunter Biden's problems."

Comer's confidence in the Justice Department launching an ethical, non-biased investigation into Hunter Biden remains high, despite his ties to the leader of the free world (his father, President Joe Biden).

"Hunter Biden left a trail that any prosecutor would be hard-pressed to turn a blind eye to," said Comer, who's also the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee.

Comer understands the DOJ officials may be in a tough spot, investigating the son of a current president. As such, the Justice Department might opt for charges that are serious enough to presumably stick, but ones that also "protect" Hunter Biden from testifying before Congress.

"That's been my fear all along," admitted Comer.

According to Comer, Hunter Biden has been flagged by federal authorities on roughly 150 "SAR" incidents (Suspicious Activity Reports), covering seven different bank accounts.

"[The feds] only flag accounts when there's strong suspicion of criminal activity," he says.

On Newsmax, Comer said he has been predicting for a month that Hunter Biden would be indicted before January, if and when the Republicans overtake the House in the November midterm elections.

The publicly reported charges levied against Hunter Biden "are just a slap on the wrist compared to the criminal wrongdoing we believe he has participated in" over the last 10 years, said Comer. "He's been dealing with shady characters all over the globe."

Near the end of Thursday's interview, Comer wanted the public to know that Hunter Biden isn't just an isolated figure on the investigation side.

Some House Republicans believe that Jim Biden, President Biden's brother, has been "the brains of the operation," when it comes to maximizing the Biden family's business dealings.

"We fear that Hunter's [international] business dealings have compromised Joe Biden, and compromised this White House," said Comer, while lamenting President Biden's "America Last" policies while in office.

