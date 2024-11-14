Human Rights Watch: Israel Committing War Crimes in Gaza

Human Rights Watch accused Israel on Thursday of committing war crimes in Gaza, arguing in a new report that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have forcibly displaced Palestinians during the Jewish state's retaliatory war against Hamas.

The 154-page report analyzed the displacement of 90% – or more than 1.9 million – of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and found Israel responsible for "multiple acts of forced displacement" that were "carried out with intent."

Under international law, population displacement during wartime is only permitted for a limited number of circumstances, including necessary military reasons or for population protection.

"There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military or foreign ministry, but Israeli authorities have previously rejected such accusations and say their forces operate in compliance with international law," the Jerusalem Post reported.

Human Rights Watch said it conducted interviews with 39 Palestinians who had been displaced, some multiple times, and examined videos, photographs, evacuation orders, and satellite imagery in making its assessment.

The report concluded that Israel is not displacing the Palestinian population in Gaza for safety reasons or to enable the IDF to fight against terrorists.

"Human Rights Watch has amassed evidence that Israeli officials are instead committing the war crime of forcible transfer, a grave breach of the Geneva Conventions and a crime under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court," the group wrote.

Nadia Hardman, refugee and migrant rights researcher at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement that Israel "cannot claim to be keeping Palestinians safe when it kills them along escape routes, bombs so-called safe zones, and cuts off food, water, and sanitation."

"Israel has blatantly violated its obligation to ensure Palestinians can return home, razing virtually everything in large areas," Hardman said.

The report noted that forcible displacement is both a violation of international humanitarian law and a war crime.

Israel launched its war against Hamas in the aftermath of the terrorist group's surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which killed around 1,200 people and saw 250 taken back to Gaza as hostages.

Human Rights Watch noted in its report that Hamas committed war crimes during its incursion into Israel on Oct. 7.

A cease-fire and hostage release deal for the approximately 100 hostages remaining has proven difficult to broker, despite the pressure from the Biden administration and international community to bring an end to the conflict.

The White House warned Israel last month that failing to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza could result in a reduction in military aid, but backed down this week citing improved access to basic necessities like food and water.

Israel said Thursday that 15 trucks carrying aid from the United Arab Emirates were allowed into northern Gaza. The aid reportedly consisted of food, water, hygiene, shelter, and medical supplies.