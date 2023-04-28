LGBTQ Group Pushes Bud Light to Stand With Trans Community

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) wants Anheuser-Busch to "stand in solidarity" with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney and the trans community following a conservative backlash over the beer maker's association with the social media personality, reported The Hill.

"In this moment, it is absolutely critical for Anheuser-Busch to stand in solidarity with Dylan and the trans community," reads an April 26 letter sent from HRC Senior Vice President Jay Brown to Anheuser-Busch.

"However, when faced with anti-LGBTQ+ and transphobic criticism, Anheuser-Busch's actions demonstrate a profound lack of fortitude in upholding its values of diversity, equity, and inclusion to employees, customers, shareholders and the LGBTQ+ community."

"This not only lends credence to hate-filled rhetoric, it exposes Anheuser-Busch to long-term business impacts with employees and customers increasingly looking for steadfast commitment to LGBTQ+ corporate citizenships," Brown wrote.

Some conservative commentators and celebrities started calling for a boycott of Anheuser-Busch's Bud Light after the beer was featured in a social media promotion by Mulvaney on April 1.

After sales slumped, the company announced that two of its executives were taking a leave of absence, including the marketing executive who oversaw the partnership between Bud Light and Mulvaney.

HRC is the nation's largest LGBTQ civil rights organization.