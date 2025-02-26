WATCH TV LIVE

HUD Hacker Who Played AI Video of Trump, Musk, Identified

By    |   Wednesday, 26 February 2025 04:47 PM EST

The hacker who made televisions inside the Department of Housing and Urban Development play an AI-generated video of President Donald Trump kissing Elon Musk's feet has been identified by federal officials.

A HUD representative told The Daily Mail on Tuesday that "an individual was escorted off the property" at the department on Monday after the video, which shows Trump kissing and touching Musk's feet with the caption "LONG LIVE THE REAL KING" overlaid, played on multiple television sets in the HUD cafeteria.

"Legal ramifications are being explored … Additionally, termination or suspension of certain services are being explored as it relates to the department," the HUD representative added.

A department spokesperson, Kasey Lovett, said in a statement to The Hill on Tuesday evening: "Another waste of taxpayer dollars and resources. Appropriate action will be taken for all involved."

In another statement, a spokesperson added, "The monitors at HUD are now showcasing the wins of the Trump administration, including action to lower the cost and expand the supply of affordable housing."

