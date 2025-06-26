WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: house speaker | mike johnson | transfer | money | midterm elections

Speaker Johnson Gives $17.5M to House GOP

By    |   Thursday, 26 June 2025 12:58 PM EDT

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Thursday announced he transferred $17.5 million to House Republicans in the second quarter.

In making his largest quarterly transfer ever, Johnson hopes to help the GOP keep a majority in the House in next year's midterm elections.

"House Republicans are on offense to deliver our agenda and to grow our majority," Johnson said in a statement. "Democrats, who have learned nothing from their historic 2024 loss, continue to promote even more radical policies and candidates. Instead, House Republicans are working to secure the border, cut taxes, make government work better, and promote peace through strength.

"With another record-setting quarter, we are continuing our work to put House Republicans in strong position to win in 2026."

As part of the financial transfer on Wednesday, Johnson hosted House Republicans in Washington, D.C., to distribute $6.5 million to incumbents included in the Speaker's Grow the Majority Joint Fundraising Committee. Members received checks averaging $213,000.

Johnson has given more than $10.5 million to incumbents through Grow the Majority, and more than $14 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) this cycle, which began in January.

The speaker's quarterly transfer also included $3 million to state parties and other committees and $8 million for the NRCC.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Thursday announced he transferred $17.5 million to House Republicans in the second quarter.
house speaker, mike johnson, transfer, money, midterm elections
208
2025-58-26
Thursday, 26 June 2025 12:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved