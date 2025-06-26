Speaker Johnson Gives $17.5M to House GOP

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Thursday announced he transferred $17.5 million to House Republicans in the second quarter.

In making his largest quarterly transfer ever, Johnson hopes to help the GOP keep a majority in the House in next year's midterm elections.

"House Republicans are on offense to deliver our agenda and to grow our majority," Johnson said in a statement. "Democrats, who have learned nothing from their historic 2024 loss, continue to promote even more radical policies and candidates. Instead, House Republicans are working to secure the border, cut taxes, make government work better, and promote peace through strength.

"With another record-setting quarter, we are continuing our work to put House Republicans in strong position to win in 2026."

As part of the financial transfer on Wednesday, Johnson hosted House Republicans in Washington, D.C., to distribute $6.5 million to incumbents included in the Speaker's Grow the Majority Joint Fundraising Committee. Members received checks averaging $213,000.

Johnson has given more than $10.5 million to incumbents through Grow the Majority, and more than $14 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) this cycle, which began in January.

The speaker's quarterly transfer also included $3 million to state parties and other committees and $8 million for the NRCC.