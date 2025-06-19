Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Democrats Want New Leaders, Focus on Pocketbook Issues

Democrats want new leaders for their party, which many feel isn't focusing enough on economic issues and is over-emphasizing issues like transgender rights and electric vehicles, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

The poll identified a deep disconnect between what Democrats say their priorities are and the issues they believe party leaders care about most ahead of next year's midterm elections, when they hope to crack Republican control of Congress. They see their elected officials as not focused on helping families make ends meet and reducing corporate influence.

Democrat Kamala Harris' November loss to Republican Donald Trump has left the party rudderless and sparked a round of soul-searching about the path forward. The poll shows that party leaders have work to do in recruiting candidates for Congress in 2026 — and for the White House in 2028.

Some 62% of self-identified Democrats in the poll agreed with a statement that "the leadership of the Democratic Party should be replaced with new people." Only 24% disagreed and the rest said they weren't sure or didn't answer.

Just 30% of Republicans polled said they thought their party leadership should be replaced.

Democrats' dissatisfaction is also playing out in leadership changes, including this week's resignation of Randi Weingarten, the influential president of the American Federation of Teachers, from the Democratic National Committee — which followed the ouster of progressive activist David Hogg.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll surveyed 4,258 people nationwide and online June 11 through 16, including 1,293 Democrats. It had a margin of error of about 3 percentage points for Democrats. It found that Democrats want the party to focus on their day-to-day needs and want wealthier Americans to pay more in taxes.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is viewed as a potential Democrat presidential candidate in 2028, agrees.

"People don't trust us, they don't think we have their backs on issues that are core to them, which are these kitchen table issues," Newsom said on his podcast in April.

Democrat strategists who reviewed the poll's findings said they send a clear message.

"Voters are very impatient right now," said Mark Riddle, who heads Future Majority, a Democratic research firm. "They want elected officials at all levels to address the cost of living, kitchen-table issues and affordability."

The poll found a gap between what voters say they care about and what they think the party's leaders prioritize. It was particularly wide on the issue of reducing corporate spending in political campaigns, where 73% of Democrats said they viewed putting limits on contributions to political groups like Super PACs a priority, but only 58% believed party leaders prioritize that. That issue matters to Sam Boland, 29, a Democrat in Minneapolis, who views Super PAC money as a way to "legally bribe" candidates.

"Politicians want to keep their jobs and are afraid of the impact that publicly funded elections might have," Boland said. Along that line, 86% of Democrats said changing the federal tax code so wealthy Americans and large corporations pay more in taxes should be a priority, more than the 72% of those surveyed think party leaders make it a top concern. The Republican-controlled Congress is currently pushing forward with Trump's sweeping tax-cut bill that would provide greater benefits to the wealthy than working-class Americans.

Anthony Rentsch, 29, of Baltimore, said he believes Democrat leaders are afraid to embrace more progressive policies such as higher taxes on the wealthy.

"A lot of Trump's success has been with populist messages, and I think there's similar populist message Democrats can have," Rentsch said.

Democrats' own priorities appeared more in line with party leaders on abortion rights - which 77% cited as a priority.

Dissatisfaction over the party's priorities on several economic policies was stronger among younger Democrats like Boland and Rentsch. For example, only 55% of Democrats aged 18-39 thought the party prioritized paid family leave that would allow workers to care for sick family members and bond with a new baby, but 73% said it was a priority for them. Among older Democrats, the same share - 68% - that said the issue was a priority for them said it was a priority for party leaders.

Rentsch said that criticizing Trump over his conduct won't be enough to win over skeptical voters.

"That can't be it," Rentsch said. "It has to be owning those issues that have an impact on their economic well-being and their physical and mental well-being."

Democrat respondents said the party should be doing more to promote affordable childcare, reduce the price of prescription drugs, make health insurance more readily available, and support mass transit. They view party leaders as less passionate about those issues than they are, the poll found.

Even so, some Democrats argue the party also needs to stand toe-to-toe with Trump. "They gotta get mean," said Dave Silvester, 37, of Phoenix.

Other Democrats said the party sometimes over-emphasizes issues that they view as less critical such as transgender rights. Just 17% of Democrats said allowing transgender people to compete in women and girls' sports should be a priority, but 28% of Democrats think party leaders see it as such.

Benjamin Villagomez, 33, of Austin, Texas, said that while trans rights are important, the issue too easily lends itself to Republican attacks.

"There are more important things to be moving the needle on," said Villagomez, who is trans. "There are more pressing issues, things that actually matter to people's livelihoods."

Democrat strategists say that if Trump's trade and tax policies lead to higher prices and an increased budget deficit, the party needs to be ready to take full advantage in next year's elections, which will decide control of Congress.

"This recent polling data indicates Democrats have room for improvement on criticizing Trump on the economy and making it clear to voters that Democrats are the ones standing up for working people," said Ben Tulchin, who served as U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders' pollster for his two presidential campaigns.

The party needs to get beyond portraying itself "as the lesser of two evils," Boland, the Minneapolis Democrat, said.

"It needs to transform itself into a party that everyday people can get excited about," he said. "That requires a changing of the guard."