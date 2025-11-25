House Approves Expanded Security for Members Amid Threats

The House of Representatives announced a sweeping upgrade to member security, including up to $20,000 per month for personal protection and a new mobile-alert system, in response to a sharp rise in threats against lawmakers and wild uncertainty over whether public-service life is still tenable.

Ahead of a Dec. 1 launch date, the House sergeant-at-arms' office outlined a new security framework aimed at shielding lawmakers and their families from mounting threats.

Under the plan, each member will be eligible for up to $20,000 per month to enhance security at their homes, district offices, and during travel.

An additional one-time lifetime allotment of $20,000 is available for the installation of physical safeguards such as fences, ballistic windows, gates, or window bars at residences.

The program replaces a pilot launched after the killing of conservative leader Charlie Kirk and becomes permanent on Dec. 1.

Lawmakers will also gain access to a "Mobile Duress Program" app, which allows members or one immediate family member to send a discreet alert to local law enforcement, the Capitol Police, and the sergeant-at-arms' office in situations where making a conventional call may not be feasible.

The urgency of the move reflects what House officials describe as a "growing sentiment" on Capitol Hill that serving in office carries unacceptable personal risk.

During the past two years, the institution has weathered not only threats to individual members but also two assassination attempts against President Donald Trump, the arson of a governor's residence, and the fatal shooting of a high-profile leader.

Supporters of the measure point to the need to maintain robust representation nationwide.

"Threats against members of Congress have been on the rise for years," the email from Sergeant-at-Arms William McFarland states.

One Republican member, Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., previously cited fear for her family as one reason she was considering leaving Congress.

Yet critics warn that enhanced protection for lawmakers underscores a broader crisis in political culture.

Democrat lawmakers who posted a video urging military personnel to refuse what they called unlawful orders — a message sharply criticized by Trump — claim they have since received hundreds, possibly nearly a thousand, threats.

Several Democrats accused the president of fueling threats after he called them "traitors" and said their actions were "punishable by death."

From a conservative viewpoint, the House's action reflects the seriousness of protecting men and women who step into public service amid a climate of increasing hostility.

By bolstering security resources, members aim to ensure that the service remains viable and that constituents continue to have representation that is not chilled by fear.

Nevertheless, the escalating threats pose a risk not just to individuals but to institutional functioning.

If more members step down or decline to run for reelection because of safety concerns, the balance of representation could shift, and the legislative process might suffer.

Officials emphasize that the new program is not just about one lawmaker's safety; it is about safeguarding the integrity of the legislative branch.

The new measures take effect Dec. 1, with the monthly allotments and the mobile app rolled out simultaneously.