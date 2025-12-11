Senate Presses Narco-Terrorist Strikes Review as House Backs Off

The Senate is pressing ahead with its review of a U.S. military strike that destroyed an alleged drug-smuggling watercraft, including a follow-up attack, even as the House moves to close its own inquiry.

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said he is seeking full Armed Services Committee access to the classified video showing the initial missile strike on the vessel and the second strike that apparently killed the remaining survivors, according to Politico.

Senate Democrats are calling for the video to be released publicly and for legal ramifications surrounding the operation in Venezuelan waters.

They also want additional briefings on the regional mission and how the strike was authorized.

The House has taken a notably different route.

House Armed Services Chair Mike Rogers, R-Ala., said this week that Pentagon briefings and classified footage convinced him the strike was lawful.

"It’s done," he said, adding he received all the answers he needed.

Democrats on the committee dispute that conclusion and say the investigation should continue.

Ranking member Adam Smith, D-Wash., said he still expects a bipartisan briefing next week with Adm. Mitch Bradley. He ordered the second strike on Sept. 2.

Smith said the inquiry remains "far from over" and again called for the footage to be released to the public.

He said significant questions remain about the chain of command, legal authority, and the conduct of the mission as a whole.

Smith also argued that public access to the video is essential for a credible review.

Some experts and Democratic lawmakers have said the deaths of the survivors could constitute a war crime if the follow-up strike lacked legal justification.

Wicker and ranking member Jack Reed, D-R.I., issued a joint statement in late November urging strong oversight to determine the facts.

Pentagon officials have since conducted multiple classified briefings for lawmakers, but several senators say essential details are still missing.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said the Pentagon has showcased other strike videos while withholding this one.

He said the distinction undermines confidence in the department’s transparency.

Defense leaders have not committed to releasing the footage.

President Donald Trump has said he is comfortable with making the video public.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth has said releasing it could expose sensitive operational methods.

A provision in the annual defense bill would restrict part of Hegseth’s travel budget unless the video and similar footage are provided to Congress.