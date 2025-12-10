GOP Panel Chair: House Committee to End Its Boat Strike Probe

The House Armed Services Committee plans to end its investigation into a U.S. military strike that killed two survivors of an attack on their alleged drug-smuggling vessel in the waters of Latin America, according to the panel's chair, Rep. Mike Rogers, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The Alabama Republican said he had received all the information needed after launching the probe less than two weeks ago.

Rogers had announced his investigation shortly after his Senate counterpart — Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., — initiated a similar probe.

The exact timeline for finishing the House investigation was unclear.

The operation's commander, Adm. Frank Bradley, answered questions from congressmen for hours last week on Capitol Hill in a series of classified briefings.

Wicker has said little publicly about his intentions for the committee's investigation.

Democrats have stated that the probe should expand significantly, including the release of additional evidence such as Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s orders before the operation and unedited video of the strikes.

The Sept. 2 attack marked the opening of the Trump administration's military campaign against suspected drug traffickers in the waters off Latin America, the Post reported. The strike killed 11 people, including the two survivors.

Some law-of-war experts have questioned whether the military's killing of the two survivors was legal.

Rogers made his remarks about planning to end the probe soon after a classified call with Adm. Alvin Holsey, the top U.S. military officer overseeing operations in Latin America.

Their discussion, which included Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., the Armed Services Committee's top Democrat, took place just days before the admiral is due to step down from his position — a premature exit that comes amid tension with the Trump administration.

Holsey, head of U.S. Southern Command, has been in the assignment a little more than a year. Top commanders in such assignments typically hold the position for about three years.