Tags: house | mtg | amendment | lloyd austin | republicans

House Passes Rep. Greene's Bid to Cut Lloyd Austin's Pay to $1

By    |   Wednesday, 27 September 2023 06:08 PM EDT

On Wednesday, House Republicans passed a measure spearheaded by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga, to reduce the annual salary of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin from over $221,000 to $1.

"It's different than impeachment. You're taking their salary completely away and essentially firing them," Greene told the Washington Examiner"[Austin's] a complete failure, an absolute failure, and passing this Holman Rule today, the amendment will allow us to fire him."

The "Holman Rule" is a mechanism that empowers lawmakers to curtail the salaries of particular federal employees, effectively terminating their tenure in those roles.

The decision reflects deep-seated discontent among some members of the GOP with Austin's performance. Despite the passage of her amendment, Greene intends to vote against the broader defense spending legislation, set to be considered Thursday, the Examiner reported. Her opposition stems from the inclusion of supplementary aid allocated to Ukraine.

Her opposition presents a looming challenge for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., imperiling GOP-led spending bills just ahead of a potential government shutdown. The Georgia Republican says that at least two of the four appropriations bills are effectively "dead on arrival" on the floor.

"Both of those bills are going to fail on the floor, and the money will have to be taken out," she said.

Without offering a specific headcount, Greene indicated that the number of members opposing the bill would be sufficient to block it, even without any Democratic support.

Funding for the federal government is set to lapse shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 27 September 2023 06:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

