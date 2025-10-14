House, Knesset Speakers Lead Global Push for Trump Nobel

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Tuesday said he and Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana were on a mission to see that world leaders unite to nominate President Donald Trump for next year's Nobel Peace Prize.

During a morning press conference at the Capitol, Johnson announced what he called a "joint parliamentary project" with his Israeli counterpart to rally global legislative leaders behind the nomination.

"Together with my friend, Ohana, speaker of the Israeli Knesset, we're going to embark upon a project to rally speakers and presidents of parliaments around the world so that we will jointly nominate President Donald J. Trump for next year's Nobel Peace Prize," Johnson said.

"No one has ever deserved that prize more," he added, quoting Ohana's remarks before the Knesset the previous day that "whoever saves one life, it is as though he has saved an entire world."

Johnson said Trump's record in "saving lives and pursuing peace" was "an objective fact," citing his role in brokering Middle East peace accords, strengthening American alliances, and promoting "peace through strength."

According to The Times of Israel, Ohana's speech before the Knesset on Monday was an impassioned tribute to Trump, whom he called "a colossus who will be enshrined in the pantheon of history."

Ohana compared the president to Cyrus the Great, the ancient Persian ruler who allowed the Jews to return from exile and rebuild the Temple in Jerusalem.

"Mr. President, you stand before the people of Israel not as another American president, but as a giant of Jewish history," Ohana said.

The Israeli speaker praised Trump for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, moving the U.S. Embassy there, and securing the Abraham Accords during the president's first term.

"There was not a single person on this planet who did more than you to advance peace," Ohana declared.

Momentum for a Trump Nobel nomination is building beyond Washington and Jerusalem.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Monday that he has also nominated Trump for the prize, citing his "visionary leadership" in brokering a historic peace agreement between Israel and Hamas signed Monday in Egypt.

Sharif called Trump "a man of peace" whose mediation "saved millions of lives" in Gaza and South Asia.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu likewise praised Trump, revealing he had submitted Trump's name for Israel's highest cultural honor, the Israel Prize.

"As to that other prize," Netanyahu said, referring to the Nobel Peace Prize, "it's just a question of time. You'll get it."

With Johnson and Ohana's international campaign now underway, global leaders are signaling that Trump's role in reshaping the geopolitical landscape could soon be recognized on the world stage.

The 2025 nomination deadline was Feb. 1. The White House condemned what it called a political snub after the Nobel Committee on Friday awarded the prize to Venezuelan opposition activist Maria Corina Machado.