House Calls on Biden to Confront Baby Formula Shortage

a woman feeds her baby with a bottle
(Leo Ramirez/AFP via Getty Images)

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 02:55 PM

Legislators on Wednesday introduced a bipartisan House resolution pushing President Joe Biden to use the Defense Production Act to help alleviate the baby formula shortage causing problems across the country.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., led the resolution, which states: “It is the sense of Congress that the President should invoke the authorities provided under the Defense Production Act of 1950 (including the use of the prioritization of contracts, loans, loan guarantees, direct purchase authority, and the authority to procure and install equipment in private industrial facilities) to increase the production of baby formula and provide for the equitable distribution of baby formula through Federally qualified health centers.”

Co-sponsors of the resolution include Republican Reps. Don Bacon of Nebraska and Maria Salazar of Florida, as well as Democratic Reps. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey, Elaine Luria of Virginia, and Chris Pappas of New Hampshire.

Axios reports that Biden recently used the law to increase the production of metals and minerals used in battery production.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday, in response to a question about the shortage, “We’re leaving no stone unturned to make more safe formula available. If parents need help finding formula, I encourage them to consult their pediatrician or visit HHS.gov/formula. But we have been working on this.”

She added that “this is an important priority, a top priority for the president. His team has been working overtime to make sure that we get formula back on the shelves. And we want to do this in a safe way.”

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 02:55 PM
