×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: house | gop | gun control | nancy pelosi | democrats

House GOP Whip Notice Urges 'No' Votes on All Gun Control

a gun store display is pictured
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 08 June 2022 03:47 PM

House Democrats push forward with gun control measures combined in the Protect Our Kids Act, but House Republicans are telling their members to vote against the new laws when brought to the floor Wednesday night.

A "whip notice" sent to House Republican offices urged a "no" on all eight bills, calling the seven-law package "Unconstitutional Gun Restrictions Act," Business Insider reported.

Republicans cite the Second Amendment and rebuke "reactionary" moves to strip rights from law-abiding Americans because of criminals.

House Democrats have "thrown together this reactionary package comprised of legislation that egregiously violates law-abiding citizens' 2nd Amendment rights and hinders Americans' ability to defend and protect themselves and their families," the whip notice read, according to Business Insider.

The laws raise the legal age of buying semiautomatic rifles and shotguns from 18 to 21, ban bump stocks, strike at gun trafficking, and codify safe storage of firearms.

Also, the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act and a nationwide red flag law are going to be voted through the House on Wednesday, if only just with Democrat votes.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., asked her members to be on the floor Wednesday during debate of the new gun control measures.

"On behalf of the survivors of gun violence, and out of respect for those who lost their lives, I am asking all members of our caucus to be present on the floor of the House for the two hours of debate, which should begin at approximately 2:30 p.m. following the vote on the rule," Pelosi said.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Democrats push forward with gun control measures combined in the Protect Our Kids Act, but House Republicans are telling their members to vote against the new laws when brought to the floor Wednesday night.
house, gop, gun control, nancy pelosi, democrats
255
2022-47-08
Wednesday, 08 June 2022 03:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved