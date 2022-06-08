House GOP Whip Notice Urges 'No' Votes on All Gun Control

House Democrats push forward with gun control measures combined in the Protect Our Kids Act, but House Republicans are telling their members to vote against the new laws when brought to the floor Wednesday night.

A "whip notice" sent to House Republican offices urged a "no" on all eight bills, calling the seven-law package "Unconstitutional Gun Restrictions Act," Business Insider reported.

Republicans cite the Second Amendment and rebuke "reactionary" moves to strip rights from law-abiding Americans because of criminals.

House Democrats have "thrown together this reactionary package comprised of legislation that egregiously violates law-abiding citizens' 2nd Amendment rights and hinders Americans' ability to defend and protect themselves and their families," the whip notice read, according to Business Insider.

The laws raise the legal age of buying semiautomatic rifles and shotguns from 18 to 21, ban bump stocks, strike at gun trafficking, and codify safe storage of firearms.

Also, the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act and a nationwide red flag law are going to be voted through the House on Wednesday, if only just with Democrat votes.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., asked her members to be on the floor Wednesday during debate of the new gun control measures.

"On behalf of the survivors of gun violence, and out of respect for those who lost their lives, I am asking all members of our caucus to be present on the floor of the House for the two hours of debate, which should begin at approximately 2:30 p.m. following the vote on the rule," Pelosi said.