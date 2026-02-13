House Unveils 2026 Farm Bill Proposal

The House has introduced sweeping legislation to reauthorize and overhaul U.S. agriculture and food policy through 2031, marking the next iteration of the federal farm bill.

The measure, the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026, was introduced by Rep. Glenn "GT" Thompson, R-Pa., and referred to committee.

The 802-page bill would extend and revise a wide range of Department of Agriculture programs covering commodities, conservation, nutrition assistance, rural development, trade, forestry, and energy.

Farm bills are traditionally enacted every five years and set the framework for federal farm supports and food aid programs. The current proposal would continue major agricultural programs through fiscal year 2031.

Under Title I, the bill extends commodity price support authorities and updates disaster programs, including changes to the Tree Assistance Program and the creation of a new Specialty Crop Emergency Assistance Framework to provide direct payments to producers affected by natural disasters or market disruptions.

It also includes provisions aimed at strengthening domestic food production supply chains.

The conservation title expands and extends programs such as the Conservation Reserve Program and the Environmental Quality Incentives Program.

It places new emphasis on precision agriculture technologies, including GPS-based systems and data-driven tools intended to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impacts.

Funding levels for several conservation initiatives would increase through 2031.

Nutrition programs are addressed in Title IV, which reauthorizes the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The bill includes measures to tighten oversight of retailers, address payment errors, strengthen EBT card security, and make permanent the authority for online SNAP purchasing.

It also touches on school meal standards and commodity distribution programs.

Furthermore, it includes language that would bolster federal authority over pesticide labeling and limit state-level challenges.

A provision titled "Uniformity of pesticide labeling requirements" amends the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.

Another section states that the use of a registered pesticide consistent with its EPA-approved label "shall be permitted and considered lawful, without further permitting or approval requirements."

Together, the provisions would strengthen arguments that states and courts cannot require health warnings beyond those approved by the Environmental Protection Agency, potentially insulating manufacturers from certain failure-to-warn claims based on state law.

Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota, the House Agriculture Committee's top Democrat, said it will be "very difficult, if not impossible" for her to back the bill because it contains "poison pills" and doesn't do enough to aid struggling farmers.

"This is not good faith negotiation in my mind, and that's the message that I've given to my members as we go into this markup," Craig said, Politico reported.

Rural development provisions would expand broadband loan and grant programs, telemedicine initiatives, and water infrastructure support.

The research title reauthorizes funding for land-grant universities, veterinary programs, and agricultural innovation efforts.

The legislation also includes sections on crop insurance, livestock health, forestry management, and bioenergy.

A national security subtitle would enhance reporting and oversight related to foreign ownership of agricultural land in the United States.

As with previous farm bills, debate is expected to center on funding, conservation priorities, and SNAP policy.

The proposal now heads to committee consideration, where lawmakers are expected to negotiate changes before bringing a final package to the House floor.

"This bill provides modern policies for modern challenges and is shaped by years of listening to the needs of farmers, ranchers, and rural Americans," Thompson said in a statement.

"The farm bill affects our entire country, regardless of whether you live on a farm, and I look forward to seeing my colleagues in Congress work together to get this critical legislation across the finish line."