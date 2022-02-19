House Dems Retiring Hits 30-Year High: 'Not Going to Be a Good Year' for Dems

House Democrats not seeking reelection this year has hit a 30-year high, The Hill reported.

The spur of Democrat retirements marks the third time since 1978 when either party has seen at least 30 retirements in a single cycle.

According to Kyle Kondik, managing editor of Sabato's Crystal Ball, "there are a lot of signs that this is not going to be a good year for Democrats."

Despite the retirements, Democrats are still trying to put on their best face, highlighting what they believe will be accomplishments such as $1 trillion in infrastructure spending and COVID-19 relief that will bring votes to their side come November.

"These are real results for the American people and a record that we'll be proud to play against the other side's absence of a plan," Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., head of the Democrats' campaign arm, said.

Maloney added new redistricting lines would also not favor Republicans to the extent that many believed. At least in New York, state legislators have created maps that put Democrats in a good position to flip three House seats.

However, for Republicans, noting the high number of Democrat retirements points to the likelihood they will be able to take back control of the House by getting past the five-seat minimum needed for a majority.

"Thirty House Democrats have called it quits because they know their majority is doomed," Mike Berg, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, said.