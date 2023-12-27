House Dem PAC Spending Millions to Replace Santos

A group that promotes Democrat candidates for the House will spend over $5 million on advertisements in the district that was held by former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., before the upcoming special election.

House Majority PAC announced on Wednesday that it plans to spend $5.2 million on digital and television advertisements leading up to the special election on Feb. 13. The group will also spend $700,000 on a mailing program for the district.

"With these initial television and digital reservations and mail program, House Majority PAC is making it clear that we will do whatever it takes to take back the House in 2024 — and NY-03 represents the opportunity to make that happen," House Majority PAC President Mike Smith said in a statement.

The ads will promote former Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., who is set to face the GOP nominee, Nassau County legislator Mazi Melesa Pilip. Suozzi represented the district in Congress before Santos, but did not seek reelection in 2022 in order to run for governor of New York.

"Tom Suozzi is a fighter who has a proven record of lowering costs, strengthening police, and working across the aisle to get things done. House Majority PAC looks forward to flipping NY-03 blue," Smith added.

The House voted last month to expel Santos after a critical ethics report on his conduct that accused him of converting campaign donations for his own use.