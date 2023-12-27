×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: house | democrats | newyork | santos | suozzi | pilip

House Dem PAC Spending Millions to Replace Santos

By    |   Wednesday, 27 December 2023 02:30 PM EST

A group that promotes Democrat candidates for the House will spend over $5 million on advertisements in the district that was held by former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., before the upcoming special election.

House Majority PAC announced on Wednesday that it plans to spend $5.2 million on digital and television advertisements leading up to the special election on Feb. 13. The group will also spend $700,000 on a mailing program for the district.

"With these initial television and digital reservations and mail program, House Majority PAC is making it clear that we will do whatever it takes to take back the House in 2024 — and NY-03 represents the opportunity to make that happen," House Majority PAC President Mike Smith said in a statement.

The ads will promote former Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., who is set to face the GOP nominee, Nassau County legislator Mazi Melesa Pilip. Suozzi represented the district in Congress before Santos, but did not seek reelection in 2022 in order to run for governor of New York.

"Tom Suozzi is a fighter who has a proven record of lowering costs, strengthening police, and working across the aisle to get things done. House Majority PAC looks forward to flipping NY-03 blue," Smith added.

The House voted last month to expel Santos after a critical ethics report on his conduct that accused him of converting campaign donations for his own use.

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A group that promotes Democrat candidates for the House will spend over $5 million on advertisements in the district that was held by former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., before the upcoming special election.
house, democrats, newyork, santos, suozzi, pilip
232
2023-30-27
Wednesday, 27 December 2023 02:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved