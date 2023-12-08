N.Y. Dems Tap Former Rep. Suozzi for Santos' Seat

Former Rep. Tom Suozzi is New York Democrats' choice to replace former Rep. George Santos in the state's 3rd Congressional District.

Last week Santos was expelled from the House after an ethics report on his conduct accused him of converting campaign donations for his own use.

A special election will be held on Feb. 13 to fill the vacant seat. Republicans have not yet chosen their candidate for the race.

With Republicans currently holding a slim edge in the House, whoever wins the seat could help determine which party wins control in next year's elections.

Nassau County and Queens County Democrat leaders announced Suozzi as their desired nominee Thursday, the Washington Examiner reported.

Suozzi was first was elected to Congress in 2016 and served three terms, even defeating Santos in the 2020 general election. He did not run for reelection in 2022, choosing instead to run for governor. He lost the primary to the eventual winner, incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y.

"Tom Suozzi has a proven record of fighting for his constituents, fighting to safeguard our suburban way of life here on Long Island and Queens and always advocating for sensible solutions to the real challenges affecting everyday average Americans," the Nassau and Queens county leaders said in a joint statement, the Examiner reported.

Suozzi is expected to benefit from his name recognition.

"The folk from Massapequa and Levittown to the north shore of Nassau, to northeast Queens deserve better," Suozzi said in a Thursday statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, announcing his nomination.

"I will work day and night with both parties to deliver for the people, to make living here more affordable, safer and better. I delivered for this district before, and I will do it again by putting you ahead of the partisanship. Let's reject the nonsense and get back to work.”

Republicans have until Jan. 4 to name a candidate to oppose Suozzi. The winner will serve the remainder of Santos’ term.

"Tom Suozzi's attempted comeback tour will be playing all the hits: self-enrichment, defunding the police, and raising taxes (just to name a few)," National Republican Congressional Spokeswoman Savannah Viar said in a statement on X. "Voters will reject Suozzi just like they did in his failed bid for governor last year."