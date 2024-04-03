Rep. Aderholt: Delay House Appropriations Chair Vote

Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Ala., a member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, on Wednesday called for party leaders to delay a vote for a new chair and focus on "correcting the process and developing our theory of government on how we will manage our responsibilities."

"Our conference must work together to define a clear direction forward before choosing a chairman to lead us there," added Aderholt, a possible candidate for the role.

He also said the current spending process is "fundamentally flawed" and that Republicans need to find ways to fix the system before moving forward.

Rules Committee Chairman Tom Cole, R-Okla., who expressed interest in replacing current Appropriations Committee chairwoman Kay Granger, R-Texas, rebuffed Aderholt's calls.

"Why would you delay? It's not like we're unknown figures, assuming Robert's running," Cole said. "We both know one another, like one another, respect one another. We've competed for this job before.

"I think the sooner we make the decision, the better. It's not like there's going to be some mystery candidate that emerged. Whoever runs gotta be a pretty senior figure on the Appropriations Committee. I don't know why it would take longer to make the decision, and I don't see the advantage for either the conference or Congress to delay."

Aderholt, the senior GOP member on the Appropriations Committee, which is responsible for funding most of the federal government, voted against the final fiscal 2024 appropriations package last month.

"While I know that some have criticized my efforts in making some controversial provisions known to Members of our Conference, I believe it is my duty as a Cardinal — and Chairman of the [Labor-HHS-Education] Subcommittee — to make concerns within the conferenced version of my subcommittee's bill known prior to consideration on the House Floor," Aderholt wrote.

"A change in the appropriations Committee Leadership, however, presents a perfect opportunity to change the process. The bottom line? We cannot continue to go down the same path and expect a different outcome."