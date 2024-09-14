Calif. DA: Home Depot to Pay $2M for 'Scanner Violations'

The Home Depot has agreed to pay roughly $2 million to settle a civil complaint, which California district attorneys allege stems from pricing items differently at the checkout scanner than at the shelves.

"False advertising and unfair competition are serious offenses that undermine consumer trust and distort the marketplace," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón stated on Thursday.

The judgment against the company was set at $1,700,000, as well as the additional fee of $277,251 to cover the costs of restitution and the investigation.

The lawsuit alleged that Home Depot customers would bring items to the checkout, and the price of the item would be higher than what was listed on the shelf. These are called "scanner violations," according to the DA's Office.

Newsmax reached out to the Home Depot for comment.