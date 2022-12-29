Home Depot Co-Founder Marcus: Nobody Works Anymore Because of Socialism

Billionaire Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus said he knows why the U.S. is still dealing with a labor shortage.

Nobody works anymore "because of socialism," he said in an interview with the Financial Times published Thursday.

"Nobody gives a damn. 'Just give it to me. Send me money. I don't want to work. I'm too lazy. I'm too fat. I'm too stupid,'" he added.

Marcus, who is worth over $5 billion, also said he was "worried about capitalism" and that the institutions of free speech and profit-seeking businesses were being threatened from the rise of "woke culture."

"Capitalism is the basis of Home Depot, [and] millions of people have earned this success and had success," Marcus told the Financial Times.

"I'm talking manufacturers, vendors and distributors, and people that work for us [who have been] able to enrich themselves by the journey of Home Depot. That's the success. That's why capitalism works."

Many companies in the U.S. are still struggling to find workers, with the highest numbers of job openings in the transportation, health care and social assistance, and accommodation and food sectors.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a major disruption in the U.S. labor force as more than 47 million workers quit their jobs.

Marcus told the FT, "Woke people have taken over the world.

"You know, I imagine today they can't attack me. I'm 93. Who gives a crap about Bernie Marcus?"