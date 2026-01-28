Home Depot to Cut 800 Jobs, Mandate Five-Day Office Return

Home Depot CEO Ted Decker announced Wednesday that the company will lay off about 800 corporate employees and require most remaining corporate staff to return to the office five days a week, beginning April 6.

The retailer has vowed to streamline operations and sharpen its focus amid a broader wave of corporate layoffs.

The job cuts include roughly 150 employees based at Home Depot’s Atlanta headquarters, with the remaining roles eliminated from remote positions, primarily in technology, a company spokeswoman told CNBC.

Decker said the changes are "essential to simplify our business and focus our energy on the priorities ahead."

"To extend our industry-leading position, we must position the company to move faster and to stay even more closely connected to our customers and frontline associates," Decker said in a statement to employees.

He added that the return-to-office mandate is intended to strengthen execution and reinforce company culture.

"In-person engagement enables more meaningful support for store and field associates, drives results, and reinforces our people-centric culture and inverted pyramid," Decker said.

Home Depot’s announcement comes as large employers across corporate America continue to cut jobs, particularly in technology and corporate functions.

Amazon eliminated 16,000 positions on Wednesday, while other major companies have announced similar reductions amid economic uncertainty and pressure to improve efficiency.

Despite the cuts, Home Depot remains one of the most dominant players in U.S. retail.

The home improvement giant has a market capitalization among the largest in the sector, with shares trading well above pre-pandemic levels, even as higher interest rates and a slower housing market have cooled demand for home renovation projects.