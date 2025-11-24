Home Depot Pushes Back as Activists Urge Boycott

Home Depot pushed back after an activist coalition called for a nationwide boycott over alleged cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The group We Ain't Buying It has accused the home improvement retailer of "allowing and colluding with ICE to kidnap our neighbors" — a charge Home Depot flatly denies.

In an email to Newsweek, a company spokesperson said, "We aren't coordinating with ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] or Border Patrol."

The boycott call comes as online campaigns targeting major U.S. brands have grown more common since the start of the second Trump administration.

Activist groups say such pressure is needed to push corporations on issues like diversity, equity and inclusion and economic policy influence.

From Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, We Ain't Buying It is urging consumers to avoid Home Depot, Target, and Amazon.

The group said its action is meant to protest what it calls Target's concessions on DEI, Home Depot's alleged tolerance of immigration enforcement on store property, and Amazon's political spending.

Home Depot's spokesperson told Newsmax that it does not receive advance notice of immigration enforcement activities and isn't involved in the operations.

We Ain't Buying It countered that immigrants "come to this country to get a fair shot at life — not to be arrested in parking lots of Home Depot."

Immigration raids have increased nationwide as the Trump administration has delivered on its campaign promise of a crackdown on illegal immigration.

The Associated Press reported that Home Depot locations, often used by day laborers as a hub for work opportunities, are frequently raided by law enforcement and that senior White House adviser Stephen Miller previously pointed to the chain as a potential enforcement target.

Home Depot reiterated in another statement that it complies with all applicable laws but is not informed of or involved in ICE actions.

"We're required to follow all federal and local rules and regulations in every market where we operate," the company told Newsmax in an email.

We Ain't Buying It argued that this weekend's boycott is a chance for consumers to "take back their power" by withholding spending from companies it claims have "been complicit in rolling back DEI."

Supporters are amplifying the campaign on social media. In a Substack that received 1,512 likes, Christopher Webb, who describes himself as a "Lifelong Dem," wrote that people are "done being squeezed" and are turning to their wallets for leverage.

Newsmax reached out to Target and Amazon for comment but did not receive an immediate response.