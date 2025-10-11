Homan Offers Sobering Details on Why He Fights for Border

Border czar Tom Homan described in traumatic detail on Friday why he continues to fight for a secure national border despite the relentless personal threats he endures from those opposed to President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

In an exclusive interview on Breitbart’s “The Alex Marlow Show” podcast, Homan spoke at great length about why he came out of retirement for a second time to lead Trump’s mandate, admitting the vitriol he and his family continue to receive was anticipated.

“I mean, this is the second time I came out of retirement for the president. It’s hard to say no to the president of the United States and help him fix something where thousands of lives have been lost,” Homan said. “So, I knew the hate was coming. And, you know, unfortunately, my family pays the price. I haven’t lived with my family in months because of the death threats against me. But my family understands the important mission.”

The border czar, who is currently being investigated by Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee over allegations of bribery, became emotional when detailing the human cost of unfettered illegal immigration. Homan said if his critics had witnessed the horrors that he has, they would be more supportive of his efforts.

“If they held the dead children I’ve held, talked to little girls as young as 9 who were raped multiple times by handlers from the cartel, standing on the back of a tractor-trailer when 19 people are at your feet because they baked to death, including a 5-year-old boy, running an operation in Arizona where alien smuggling cartels are ripping bodies from each other with drugs, and when someone couldn’t pay their smuggling fees, they’d torture them and call their relatives and let them listen while they torture them and kill them because they couldn’t pay the fees. These are just a few things,” Homan said.

Initially a neutral figure respected by both parties, Homan was recognized by former President Barack Obama in 2016 with the Presidential Rank Award for his effectiveness in enforcing immigration laws. He noted that even though the modern left has drifted far away from their previous policies, the current president’s efforts have reduced human suffering, and that’s what matters.

“Under President Trump, when 96% less people aren’t coming, how many women aren’t being raped, how many children aren’t dying making that journey, how many Americans aren’t dying? Trump’s policies are saving thousands of lives every year,” Homan concluded.