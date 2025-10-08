Judiciary Dems Escalate Homan Bribery Investigation

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are taking a new approach in their investigation of bribery allegations against border czar Tom Homan after being ignored by the Department of Justice and FBI.

Democrats sent a letter dated Wednesday to Associate Attorney General Edmund Woodward Jr., asking why Homan was appointed border czar "in the face of such damning evidence of his taking bribes for government contracts."

"We write now to follow up and demand that you answer fundamental questions: Who knew about the Homan cash bribery scandal, when did they know it?" wrote the Democrats, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., ranking member on the panel.

"You led the effort to 'fully research and vet all candidates to join the incoming Trump Administration' during the 2024 presidential transition. The timeline of events during that transition provides a troubling picture," the letter continued.

Panel Democrats turned their attention to Woodward after Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel "failed to answer" the minority party's inquiry last month.

Homan was reportedly recorded by undercover FBI agents in September 2024 accepting $50,000 in cash inside a paper bag, allegedly from individuals posing as contractors seeking future government work under a possible Trump administration.

The FBI opened the probe during the Biden administration, citing concerns over bribery and influence peddling.

After President Donald Trump's return to office, the Justice Department ended the investigation, saying there was insufficient evidence to proceed.

Homan has denied wrongdoing, calling the allegations false and politically motivated.

"Look, the Justice Department said I did nothing criminal, I did nothing illegal, I did nothing wrong," Homan told Newsmax last month.

"This is a series of hits against me since the beginning of the year. There's been a hit piece about every week."

The White House on Wednesday called it a "blatantly political investigation, which found no evidence of illegal activity."

The probe "is yet another example of how the Biden Department of Justice was using its resources to target President Trump's allies, rather than investigate real criminals and the millions of illegal aliens who flooded our country," said White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.