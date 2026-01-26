Holocaust Museum Condemns Walz's Anne Frank Analogy

The U.S. Holocaust Museum in Washington assailed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Monday over what it called an offensive analogy comparing Anne Frank to children in his state fearful amid the federal immigration crackdown.

The museum issued a scolding rebuke for making "false equivalencies."

"Anne Frank was targeted and murdered solely because she was Jewish. Leaders making false equivalencies to her experience for political purposes is never acceptable. Despite tensions in Minneapolis, exploiting the Holocaust is deeply offensive, especially as antisemitism surges," the museum said in a post to X.

While the post did not mention Walz, a Democrat, by name, it comes one day after the governor likened federal immigration efforts to the Holocaust, which killed about 6 million Jews.

"We have got children in Minnesota hiding in their houses, afraid to go outside," Walz said in a press conference Sunday.

"Many of us grew up reading that story of Anne Frank. Somebody's going to write that children's story about Minnesota," he added.