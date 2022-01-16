Gov. Hogan Slams Slow Fed Delivery of COVID Rapid Test Kits Amid Surge

Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan on Sunday criticized the White House and federal government for failing Americans during the latest COVID-19 surge with slow delivery of virus test kits and high-quality masks.

In an interview on CBS News’ "Face The Nation," Hogan said President Joe Biden’s promise of more rapid test kits is almost a month old.

"The president announced … before Christmas that he was going to distribute these half a billion rapid test out across the country," Hogan noted. "|And so far we haven't seen any. We were acquiring our own." The states have "been on the front lines throughout this crisis," Hogan asserted.

"And now it appears as if, rather than producing more of these rapid tests, the federal government is just purchasing the ones that we had already contracted for," he lamented.

"We're sort of hijacking the tests that we already had plans for, and we're now getting some of those providers to tell us they no longer have the rapid tests," he added. "On masks, I announced last week that we were delivering free of charge 20 million N95 and can KN95 masks across the state. And I think the federal government is following behind trying to do the same thing in other places."

Hogan said his state has been distributing masks throughout the COVID crisis.

"We've had unlimited masks for the schools for more than a year already," he said. "We've got them out of health departments and hospitals. But now we're having even bigger reach because we realize that these masks are much more protective and that we've got a much more contagious variant that's spreading not only across our state but across the country."

Hogan also suggested he’s a Republican who could win a federal race in Maryland where "most Republicans" couldn’t — but was coy about making a Senate run.

"I have said that I care very much about the country and where we are and the divisive rhetoric that the divisiveness and dysfunction in Washington," he said. "People are calling on my kind of more patriotic duty to say, even if it's not the job that you want, maybe we need you to run anyway. And so that's where we are. I've never expressed an interest in it, and I still haven't taken any steps in that direction."

