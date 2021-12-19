×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | hogan | covid | lockdowns

Gov. Hogan: No Lockdowns Amid COVID Case Rise

Gov. Hogan: No Lockdowns Amid COVID Case Rise
Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md., holds a news conference on the state's COVID-19 situation,  Aug. 5, 2021 in Annapolis, Maryland. ( Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 19 December 2021 12:27 PM

Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan on Sunday said the state won’t consider lockdowns despite a concerning rise in COVID-19 cases and packed hospitals.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Hogan said Maryland is putting a focus on testing and treatment.

“We are concerned about rising cases,” he said. “We got hospitalizations of about 150% the past two weeks and we are taking steps to try to provide more support for hospitals.”

“We are putting more into testing,” he added. “We are pushing monoclonal antibodies, we are trying to do everything we can to get the last 9.2% of our population vaccinated. We are encouraging boosters, but we are not anticipating any lockdowns at all, we are not considering that.”

According to Hogan, calls for remote learning in Prince George’s County are “outrageous.”

“There's 100 cases in Prince George's county out of 131,000 students,” he reported. “If there's a particular outbreak in a classroom or in a school you want to ramp up testing and make sure we keep those people safe.”

“By shutting down in the entire school system of kids that have already struggled with distance-learning for nearly a year, it's just outrageous and wrong,” he declared.

Hogan called the decision by the county “a big deal and a terrible mistake, and something we're very opposed to.”

“Our duly elected school boards in these counties have the powers to make those decisions,” he said. “Unfortunately I don't have the power as governor but we are going to make it very clear that we think it's a mistake, we all want to keep our kids safe but with got protocols in place.” 

Related Stories:

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan on Sunday said the state won't consider lockdowns despite a concerning rise in COVID-19 cases and packed hospitals.
hogan, covid, lockdowns
297
2021-27-19
Sunday, 19 December 2021 12:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved