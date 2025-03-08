WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Himes: Some House Members 'Don't Have Faculties to Do Jobs'

By    |   Saturday, 08 March 2025 05:41 PM EST

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., claims some House members “don’t have the faculties to do their job,” while another House Republican says they have a “difficult time sometimes telling between the deterioration of members and a handful who are just not very smart,” according to Politico.

The news outlet spoke to 25 members of the House and Senate, Democrats and Republicans, about what Congress is really like.

Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., said he’s seen one Republican, who, “unfortunately for you, has to go unnamed, show up drunk a number of times.

“There were one or two Dems I thought might be high on something but not drunk,” he added.

Other lawmakers, including Himes and Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., said they hadn’t seen anyone drunk.

“I have never seen anybody drunk on the floor. I don’t think anybody drinks around the floor. I knew a couple of guys that might have had a drink, but the guys I knew that had a drink, they never showed it. They could hold their liquor well,” Cohen told Politico.

Added Rep. Riley Moore, R-W.Va., “Maybe I’m not in that club because I don’t drink.

