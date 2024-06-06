Progressive Caucus Ditches Mondaire Jones Over Latimer Endorsement

The Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC is rescinding its endorsement of former Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., NBC News reported.

Jones, who served in Congress for one term before losing his seat due to redistricting is running for another term in New York's 17th Congressional District, which represents suburban New York counties.

A progressive darling when he ran in 2020, Jones has earned the ire of that caucus with his endorsement of Westchester County Executive George Latimer, who is primarying Squad member Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., in the state’s 16th Congressional District, which represents parts of Westchester and the Bronx.

Jones has criticized Bowman for his anti-Israel rhetoric, including denying Hamas committed sexual assaults when it attacked the country on Oct. 7. Latimer has campaigned on his steadfast support for Israel.

"I have no regrets about standing up for what I firmly believe in," Jones said. "I have known and worked with George Latimer for years. Rep. Bowman and I have very different views on Israel."

Jones, who is challenging Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., said Jewish residents have expressed anxiety, anger, and fear due to Bowman's actions.

"I will always stand up for my Jewish constituents," Jones said.

Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., the chair of the Progressive Caucus in Congress told NBC News Jones' endorsement of Latimer was "horrific."

"Honestly, I'm just so disgusted by it," Jayapal said. "This is a former colleague of his, an incumbent member who is a top-priority candidate for us, an incumbent for us in the Progressive Caucus."

Jayapal believes Jones endorsed Latimer because it was politically expedient.

"It's not the way we operate as progressives," Jayapal said.

Lawler echoed Jayapal's comments in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The reality is ⁦@MondaireJones is one of them and agrees with them on nearly every issue," Jones said. "Losing their endorsement doesn't change that. He chose political expediency over standing up for his principles and they see it for what it is."