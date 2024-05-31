Hillary Hawks 'She Was Right' Merch After Trump Verdict

Hillary Clinton delighted in Donald Trump's guilty verdict in New York, and took advantage by offering merchandise that reflected her views about the former president's legal troubles.

"We recently had some new merch made based on a phrase I hear a lot," Clinton, who lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential race, wrote Thursday on Instagram, with a picture of a mug that read, "Turns out she was right about everything." "The design happened to be finalized today. With your purchase, you'll support Onward Together groups defending democracy … and get a pretty great mug to sip tea from."

The ceramic mug, which costs $22, features an illustration of Clinton, without any facial features, drinking from a coffee cup. The illustration is also displayed on a tote bag that costs $28.

Onward Together is a political action committee created by Clinton after her loss to Trump. Its mission, according to its website, is to advance progressive values and work "to build a brighter future for generations to come."

Earlier this month, the Washington Examiner reported Onward Together's nonprofit advocacy arm contributed $500,000 to the Climate Emergency Fund, an environmental group that props up disruptive anti-oil protest groups such as Just Stop Oil.

A protest by Just Stop Oil in 2022 resulted in tomato soup being thrown at a Vincent van Gogh painting estimated to be worth $84 million at London's National Gallery.

Trump on Thursday became the first former U.S. president to be convicted of felony crimes when a New York jury found him guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover a $130,00 payment made by disgraced former attorney Michael Cohen to porn actor Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

That night, Clinton spoke at the Vital Voices Global Partnership's 23rd annual Global Leadership Awards in Washington, D.C.

"Anything going on today?" Clinton said to applause and laughter. "Well, I have to tell you there's no place I'd rather be than right here."

It's not the first time Clinton has taken advantage of Trump's legal woes to hawk merchandise. After reports in 2022 that Trump flushed papers down a White House toilet — allegations Trump's team called fabricated — Clinton wrote on Instagram about baseball caps with the slogan "But her emails" printed on it that were available on Onward Together's website for $32.

She hawked the same hats after the FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate to secure presidential documents, some of which were deemed classified, and again after he was indicted on charges related to the documents.

Clinton was widely criticized for using a personal email server while she was secretary of state in the Obama administration for official government communications, which was a breach of conduct. The server had 110 emails in 52 email chains that were determined to contain classified information at the time they were sent or received, according to a report by then-FBI Director James Comey. Comey ultimately cleared Clinton of wrongdoing.