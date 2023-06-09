Hillary Clinton Mocks Trump for Indictment

Hillary Clinton, the Democratic opponent of Donald Trump in 2016, mocked the former president Friday on Twitter following news of his indictment.

The former secretary of state revealed that her "But Her Emails" hats would be on sale again.

"Bringing this back in light of recent news," Clinton said, linking to the store of her political action committee, Onward Together.

Clinton previously plugged the merchandise after the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, last year.

The "But Her Emails" slogan pokes fun at a 2015 scandal surrounding Clinton's use of a private email server for official public communications while she was in the Obama administration.

It became a key part of the 2016 campaign when then-FBI Director James Comey announced 11 days before Election Day that the agency was looking into even more emails.

The agency eventually concluded two days before the election that, although Clinton was careless, it would not recommend criminal charges against the former secretary of state and wife of former President Bill Clinton.

Her comments follow Trump's indictment Thursday on 37 counts related to the mishandling of classified documents after his presidency.

Special counsel Jack Smith confirmed Friday that the charges his office recommended to the grand jury are related to the files uncovered by the FBI in June 2022.

Trump will report to the David W. Dyer Federal Building and United States Courthouse to appear before the federal District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Tuesday at 3 p.m. EDT.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.