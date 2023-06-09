×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hillary clinton | donald trump | indictment | email server

Hillary Clinton Mocks Trump for Indictment

By    |   Friday, 09 June 2023 04:35 PM EDT

Hillary Clinton, the Democratic opponent of Donald Trump in 2016, mocked the former president Friday on Twitter following news of his indictment.

The former secretary of state revealed that her "But Her Emails" hats would be on sale again.

"Bringing this back in light of recent news," Clinton said, linking to the store of her political action committee, Onward Together.

Clinton previously plugged the merchandise after the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, last year.

The "But Her Emails" slogan pokes fun at a 2015 scandal surrounding Clinton's use of a private email server for official public communications while she was in the Obama administration.

It became a key part of the 2016 campaign when then-FBI Director James Comey announced 11 days before Election Day that the agency was looking into even more emails.

The agency eventually concluded two days before the election that, although Clinton was careless, it would not recommend criminal charges against the former secretary of state and wife of former President Bill Clinton.

Her comments follow Trump's indictment Thursday on 37 counts related to the mishandling of classified documents after his presidency.

Special counsel Jack Smith confirmed Friday that the charges his office recommended to the grand jury are related to the files uncovered by the FBI in June 2022.

Trump will report to the David W. Dyer Federal Building and United States Courthouse to appear before the federal District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Tuesday at 3 p.m. EDT.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Hillary Clinton, the Democratic opponent of Donald Trump in 2016, mocked the former president Friday on Twitter following news of his indictment.
hillary clinton, donald trump, indictment, email server
259
2023-35-09
Friday, 09 June 2023 04:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved